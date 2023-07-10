In a display of compassion and empathy, USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner paid tribute to a young cancer victim after his heroic performance against Canada in the Gold Cup quarterfinals on Sunday, reported by usatoday. Turner's outstanding saves in the penalty shootout secured victory for the United States, but it was his gesture off the field that truly resonated.
After the game, Turner removed his jersey to reveal a shirt with the words “RIP Malia” written on the front. The message was a touching tribute to Malia Jusczyk, a young fan who recently lost her battle with pancreatic cancer. Turner had developed a close relationship with Malia during his time with the New England Revolution, and he wanted to honor her memory in a meaningful way.
When asked about the significance of the shirt, Turner openly shared his connection to Malia and expressed his desire to use his platform to make a positive impact. His heartfelt gesture showed that he understands the influence and responsibility that come with being an athlete, and he chose to prioritize the memory of a young fan over personal accolades.
Here's USMNT Captain Matt Turner's message about Malia on our post game interview. Absolutely heartbreaking. You are an incredible human @headdturnerr 💙. RIP MALIA. My heart goes out to her family. pic.twitter.com/fSkotdr1Tp
— Michele Giannone (@MicheleG3) July 10, 2023
Turner's actions serve as a reminder that sports heroes have the ability to inspire and uplift not just through their on-field performances, but also through their genuine care for others. In honoring Malia, he demonstrated the power of compassion and the importance of recognizing that there are things bigger than the game itself.
The touching tribute from Matt Turner to Malia Jusczyk and her family reminds us all of the impact we can have on the lives of others, and it serves as a beautiful example of using one's platform for good. Turner's selflessness and empathy make him a true hero both on and off the field.