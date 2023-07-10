In a display of compassion and empathy, USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner paid tribute to a young cancer victim after his heroic performance against Canada in the Gold Cup quarterfinals on Sunday, reported by usatoday. Turner's outstanding saves in the penalty shootout secured victory for the United States, but it was his gesture off the field that truly resonated.

After the game, Turner removed his jersey to reveal a shirt with the words “RIP Malia” written on the front. The message was a touching tribute to Malia Jusczyk, a young fan who recently lost her battle with pancreatic cancer. Turner had developed a close relationship with Malia during his time with the New England Revolution, and he wanted to honor her memory in a meaningful way.

When asked about the significance of the shirt, Turner openly shared his connection to Malia and expressed his desire to use his platform to make a positive impact. His heartfelt gesture showed that he understands the influence and responsibility that come with being an athlete, and he chose to prioritize the memory of a young fan over personal accolades.