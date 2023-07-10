Matt Turner, the hero of the night, has expressed his delight after helping the USMNT secure a dramatic victory over Canada to reach the Gold Cup semifinals, reported by ESPN. Turner made two crucial saves in the penalty shootout, propelling his team to a thrilling 2-2 (3-2) win.

U.S. interim coach B.J. Callaghan commended Turner's performance, highlighting his ability to make big plays when it matters most. The goalkeeper has been a standout for the USMNT throughout the tournament, leading the team as their captain.

After a dominant group stage performance, conceding just one goal in three matches, the U.S. faced a determined Canadian side that scored twice in the match's additional time. However, an own goal by Canada's Scott Kennedy leveled the score at 2-2 in the 115th minute, forcing the game into penalties.

Turner's redemption came quickly as he denied Canada's Steven Vitoria's penalty shot, making a crucial save with his right hand. He followed it up with another impressive stop, diving to his left to save Liam Fraser's shot. The U.S. capitalized on their goalkeeper's heroics, scoring three successful penalties to secure the victory.

Reflecting on his performance, Matt Turner credited his instincts and preparation for his success in the shootout. His crucial saves played a vital role in the U.S. advancing to the semifinals, where they will face Panama on Wednesday night in San Diego.

The winner of the U.S.-Panama match will progress to the Gold Cup championship match on July 16 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where they will face either Mexico or Jamaica. The USMNT will be looking to maintain their winning form and continue their quest for the prestigious Gold Cup title.