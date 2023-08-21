USMNT star Tyler Adams is eagerly anticipating his debut with Bournemouth following his £23 million ($29m) transfer from Leeds, reported by goal.com. The 24-year-old midfielder's move to the Vitality Stadium marked his return to the English Premier League after his injury recovery. Adams had been sidelined since March due to a hamstring injury, causing him to miss the conclusion of the previous season with Leeds.

Although Adams is back in the top-flight, he is currently working on regaining his match fitness. Despite experiencing a few setbacks in his recovery process, he remains optimistic about his return to action. The American midfielder shared insights into his rehabilitation progress and potential debut timeline: “This has been my most major injury in my career. I got a little bit excited when I started to feel good early on but came back a little bit too quickly and had a bit of a setback. Throughout the summer I was able to make a lot of progress. I’m excited about where I’m at and I’m hoping that I can have an influence on the pitch very soon.”

Adams expressed his excitement about the prospect of playing in the Premier League, acknowledging its status as the best league in the world. He highlighted the level of competition he would face on a weekly basis and the opportunity to challenge himself against top players and managers. The midfielder's aspiration is to contribute meaningfully to Bournemouth's Premier League campaign, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

As USMNT star Tyler Adams continues to work towards full fitness, Bournemouth fans eagerly await his debut on the pitch. Manager Andoni Iraola will likely integrate Adams into the squad as soon as he is fully ready to make a significant impact. The midfielder's experience and skill set are anticipated to bring a positive dimension to Bournemouth's game, adding depth and quality to their lineup in their Premier League endeavors.