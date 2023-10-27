In the history of the U.S. women's national team (USWNT), only four players have scored more goals than Alex Morgan: Abby Wambach, Mia Hamm, Carli Lloyd, and Kristine Lilly. It's a Mount Rushmore of American soccer, four legitimate icons of the women's game with lasting legacies and piles of trophies. Morgan, for sure, has earned that sort of distinction as well. She's right up there at that level, having earned her place as one of the most dominant goalscorers the U.S. has ever seen.

A Disappointing World Cup

But that brings us to the here and now in 2023. Morgan and the USWNT are preparing for the 2024 Olympics as this team and program will look to put a disappointing World Cup behind them. It was a historic tournament for all the wrong reasons, as the U.S. crashed out in the last 16. It was also a disappointing tournament for Morgan, who failed to score during her time Down Under.

A Prolonged Scoring Drought

That scoreless streak has extended into the post-World Cup friendlies. It dates back to February. Morgan is one of the coldest spells of her career at the international level, and 2023 could very well end up being her worst scoring year for the USWNT.

The Last Goal

It feels like forever ago, given all that's gone on since. So much time has passed since we last saw Morgan celebrate a goal with the USWNT. That came back on February 11, giving the USWNT a 1-0 lead over Brazil in the SheBelieves Cup. It was her second goal of the year, having netted the previous month in a friendly against New Zealand.

A Glimpse of Hope

Morgan's goal drought extended to the NWSL as well. However, on September 30, she finally got on the scoresheet against the Portland Thorns. Her goal was a blend of skill and luck, snapping an eight-game NWSL goalless streak. This sparked a late-season resurgence as she helped her club, the San Diego Wave, lift the NWSL Shield.

Deeper Role and Versatility

Forwards are typically judged by their goal-scoring prowess, but Morgan showcased her versatility and adaptability at the club level. She provided goals and assists, proving she's more than an out-and-out striker. Her statistics in progressive passes and expected goals (xG) demonstrated her evolving role as a creator.

The Unlucky Goal Tally

The statistics indicate that Morgan's goal tally may not reflect her overall performance. She continues to play the right way as a striker but has had bad luck throughout the year.

A Competitive Forward Pool

Morgan's position in the USWNT starting lineup is no longer guaranteed. A crop of talented up-and-coming players is ready to make their mark on the team. The crowded forward pool includes veterans and young stars, creating stiff competition for limited Olympic roster spots.

Looking Ahead to the Olympics

Morgan's future with the USWNT will depend on her ability to adapt to the changing landscape of women's soccer. With the Olympics on the horizon, the pressure is on. This is the one tournament she hasn't conquered, and she'll be determined to prove that the USWNT remains the best program in women's soccer.

The clock is ticking, and Morgan won't be able to hold off the next generation of USWNT stars for much longer. She hopes to have one last moment in the sun next summer but to do so, she must rediscover her scoring touch, starting with the upcoming friendlies against Colombia. The Olympics offer Morgan a chance at redemption and the opportunity to solidify her legacy as one of the greatest American soccer players of all time.