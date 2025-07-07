With the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game fast approaching from Indianapolis, it'll be a momentous time to celebrate the newest heights of the WNBA and its players. Las Vegas Aces' franchise Center A'ja Wilson will be making her seventh All-Star appearance as she hopes to bring her city yet another championship ring. To celebrate the occasion, Nike will release an “All-Star” colorway in Wilson's signature Nike A'One sneakers.

The Nike A'One first released in May 2025, making A'ja Wilson the 13th player in WNBA history with their own name-bearing signature sneaker. She joins players like Sabrina Ionescu, also with Nike, and Breanna Stewart over at PUMA with the leading signature models in the game today.

With colorways launching like the “OG Pearl” and “Pink A'ura,” the A'One is currently offered in four colorways on Nike platforms. This sunset-inspired look offers a vibrant iteration that will match perfectly with the All-Star uniforms.

Nike A'One “All-Star”

This A'One arrives in a striking Black/Bright Crimson-Metallic Gold-University Gold ensemble, displayed throughout the color-changing gradient along the uppers. The shoes are based in a Bright Crimson midsole, gold midfoot plate, and black outsole. We see the pops of gold and yellow contrast nicely opposite the crimson to create a sunset effect. Black leather Nike Swooshes match the leather along the eyelets and tongue.

A closer look will reveal several key details making these special to Wilson, from here personal logo in gold on the tongues to the stitched patterns on the inner tongue. Her signature is placed in gold along the heel to finish the look.

The Nike A'One “All-Star” is set to release July 18, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $120. The shoes will release on Nike SNKRS app and Nike platforms, offering full size runs and ample stock at Nike retailers as well. Catch A'Ja Wilson and other WNBA stars in Indianapolis coinciding with the shoe's release date.