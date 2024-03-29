Korbin Albert, a midfielder for the U.S. women's national team (USWNT), has found herself at the center of controversy after sharing and liking homophobic posts on social media, reported by GOAL. The incident has sparked outrage and condemnation, prompting Albert to issue a public apology on Instagram. With the SheBelieves Cup looming, the timing of this controversy raises questions about Albert's future with the national team.
The controversy surrounding Albert erupted when it was revealed that she had engaged with anti-LGBTQ content on her social media platforms. She faced criticism for sharing a TikTok sermon condemning homosexuality and transgender identity, as well as for liking an Instagram post mocking former USWNT star Megan Rapinoe. Rapinoe, known for her advocacy for LGBTQ rights, responded sharply to Albert's actions, condemning them as hateful and harmful.
Megan Rapinoe's response and USWNT support
Megan Rapinoe took to social media to address the situation, calling out those who use personal beliefs as a shield for spreading hate. Her response resonated with teammates such as Becky Sauerbrunn, Sam Mewis, Kristie Mewis, and Lynn Williams, who reposted Rapinoe's message in solidarity. The unified stance of USWNT players underscores the team's commitment to inclusivity and respect for all individuals.
Rapinoe wrote: “To the people who want to hide behind ‘my beliefs’ I would just ask one question, are you making any time of space safer, more inclusive, more whole, any semblance of better, bringing the best out of anyone? … because if you aren’t all you believe in is hate. And Kids are literally killing themselves because of this hate. Wake TF up! Yours Truly, #15.”
In the wake of the backlash, Korbin Albert issued a public apology on her social media accounts. Expressing disappointment in herself and acknowledging the hurt caused by her actions, Albert pledged to do better and emphasized the importance of creating safe and respectful environments for all. Despite her remorse, the incident raises questions about Albert's judgment and its potential impact on her standing within the USWNT.
“I’m really disappointed in myself and am deeply sorry for the hurt that I have caused to my teammates, other players, fans, friends and anyone who was offended,” she wrote. “I truly believe that everyone should feel safe and respected everywhere and on all playing fields. I know my actions have not lived up to that and for that I sincerely apologize. It’s an honor and a privilege to play this sport on the world stage and I promise to do better.” Albert said.
What's next for the USWNT?
As the USWNT prepares for the upcoming SheBelieves Cup, the fallout from Albert's controversy casts uncertainty over her future with the team. While Albert remains a rising star within the squad, her involvement in the homophobic posts may have consequences for her role and reputation within the national team setup. The extent to which this incident will affect Albert's standing within the team remains to be seen as the SheBelieves Cup approaches.
Korbin Albert's apology and the ensuing backlash highlight the ongoing challenges faced by athletes in navigating social media and public backlash. As the USWNT strives to maintain its commitment to inclusivity and diversity, Albert's actions serve as a reminder of the importance of upholding these values both on and off the field. As the team prepares for upcoming competitions, the handling of Albert's controversy will be closely monitored, with implications for the team's unity and reputation.