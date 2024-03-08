After years of development, Fatshark finally released Vermintide 2’s Versus mode, albeit in Closed Alpha. It has been a month since then and now, you too can be a part of it. To celebrate Vermintide 2’s sixth anniversary, Vermintide 2 is now entering open Alpha for its Versus mode on PC.
Vermintide 2: Versus – Official Trailer | E3 2019
Let’s start with the runtime for the event. The Vermintide 2 Open Alpha will run from March 7, 2024, to March 18, 2024. Sadly, the Open Alpha will only be available for the PC version of Vermintide 2.
For those not familiar with Versus mode, let me explain. Versus is an asymmetric 4v4 PvP+E game mode, where a group of the Ubersreik Five fights against AI enemies and 4 player-controlled Skaven specials. If you’ve played the Versus mode from Left 4 Dead and Left 4 Dead 2, it’s similar to that. The players controlling the Ubersreik Five must make progress through the map, while those controlling Skaven specials must prevent progress. A round ends after either the Ubersreik Five reach the end of the map, or the Skaven specials wipe out the other team, they will switch sides. Whoever gets the most points after multiple sections and maps wins.
Joakim Setterberg, Design Director for Vermintide 2, gave his thoughts about the upcoming Versus Open Alpha
For the next test, you will play on a new map, see the addition of premium careers, get kick and mute options, see a match score screen, and Versus specific menu settings. We’re also aiming to do the next test directly in the Vermintide game and not on a testing app, and for this reason, we’re adding a title screen, just like for consoles, with shortcuts to Adventure, Chaos Wastes, and Versus.
For those who are playing Vermintide 2 on PlayStation or Xbox, don’t worry. The 6th anniversary brings with it a separate anniversary event. This event brings with it the anniversary challenges. These challenges will reward the player with a variety of items. Additionally, players will be able to go through a special map for adventure maps, as well as receive a new portrait frame for players to kit out their characters.
That’s all the information we have about the Versus Open Alpha and 6th Anniversary celebration for Vermintide 2. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.