Be a Rat or shoot a Rat. The choice is yours.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is one of the most fun PvE shooters in the market right now. As such, it is no surprise that when the game announced a Versus mode back in 2019, fans were hyped for it. Sadly, fans would have to wait a long time for any news regarding the game mode. Thankfully, the wait is over, as Warhammer: Vermintide 2 just recently launched the Closed Alpha for its much-awaited Versus mode on PC.

For starters, let's talk about the exact dates for the test. The Closed Alpha for Warhammer: Vermintide 2 started on February 8, 2024, and will end on February 11, 2024. Invites for the Closed Alpha were sent to over 10,000 players who signed up for the test. Sadly, only players who signed up for the Closed Alpha test in the past can receive invites.

Versus mode, for those who are not familiar, is Fatshark's take on a PvPvE mode. The game mode pits the Ubersreik Five, the game's playable characters, against AI Skavens, as well as up to 4 player-controlled Skaven specials. If you've ever tried the Versus mode of Left 4 Dead, it's similar to that. Teams switch sides after each round, and will compete for points over multiple sections. The team with the most points win.

“One of the things we’ve learned through our years of development is that our players deeply love and care for this game, and we want to learn from them and their feedback during this testing period,” said Erik Ekström, Product Owner on Warhammer: Vermintide 2. “We’re aiming to take a co-creation approach with our players, analyze their feedback, and take that into our development process as lessons learned.”

Joakim Setterberg, Design Director for Vermintide 2, also had something to say with regards to Vermintide 2's Versus mode: “The Versus game mode is definitely something that players familiar with the genre will recognize. We want to honor our predecessor in this space while adding our own unique melee-oriented flair to it that most of our players recognize us for.”

Hopefully, this won't be the last test for the game's Versus mode. As this is just a Closed Alpha test, we can likely expect a Beta test, be it Open or Closed, in the future.

That's all the information we have about the ongoing Vermintide 2 Versus Closed Alpha.