United States Vice President and Howard University alumna Kamala Harris weighed in on the Bison making their second appearance in the NCAA March Madness tournament. Howard found out that they will be featured in a play-in game against Wagner for the right to play against West region number-one seed University of North Carolina.
The @HowardU men's basketball team is heading to the Big Dance for the second year in a row. Congratulations to the entire team — Bison around the world are so proud of you.
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 17, 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris took to her Vice President Twitter account to shout out her alma mater, saying, “The @HowardU men's basketball team is heading to the Big Dance for the second year in a row. Congratulations to the entire team — Bison around the world are so proud of you. H-U!”
This isn't the first time that Harris showed support for the Bison basketball team. She made an appearance at the team's 2023 matchup against top-ranked Kansas. She gave words of encouragement to the team after they ultimately lost 96-68.
“You guys did so good. You guys did so good. You played hard. You played to the very last second. You made all of us Bison so, so proud. You hustled out there. You are smart. You are disciplined. You put everything you had into the game. And you know that's what it's about, right? Until the last minute. You guys did that. You didn't stop until the last second and you did not stop. And that is so inspiring. So you keep playing with chin up and shoulders back. Cause you showed the world who bison are. Right? I mean, literally what you have done is in historic proportion.
She continued, “So I know you may not be feeling great right now. Okay? But know who you are. You are excellence. You are hard work. You are powerful. And you are winners. Alright? So please know that.”
Howard plays Wagner on Tuesday on TruTV. Coverage starts at 6 PM EST.