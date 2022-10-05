Victor Wembanyama’s early highlights in clash vs. Scoot Henderson are just unreal

Victor Wembanyama is showing Scoot Henderson and everyone else why he is the consensus no. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Facing off against Henderson and the G League Ignite, Wembanyama didn’t waste time showing the scouts and NBA officials what he can do with his massive frame and elite basketball skills. The Frenchman playing for Metropolitans 92 impressed early on, displaying his footwork, mobility, shooting and blocking in just a few plays.

There’s a reason why many hype up Wembanyama like they did with LeBron James in 2003, and the the 18-year-old showed exactly that on Tuesday night.

This sequence from Victor Wembanyama 😳 Brings the ball up the floor and takes it right at the rim then blocks the Scoot Henderson on the other end.pic.twitter.com/SQ60w86J8J — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 5, 2022

Victor Wembanyama with the one dribble pull-up 3 off the screen 👀🎯pic.twitter.com/phVTxbNv0O — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 5, 2022

Victor Wembanyama went viral on Monday after he dropped a rather savage take on Scoot Henderson, the projected no. 2 pick of the 2023 NBA draft behind him. The teenage star said that that G League Ignite floor general would have been the consensus top pick if he was never born.

In their showdown, Wembanyama has definitely walked the talk and more.

For his part, Henderson did impress as well and showed to Wembanyama that he wouldn’t easily bow down. There’s even a play where the young guard fired a triple over the tough defense of the big man.

Scoot. TOUGH. Watch Scoot Henderson and Victor Wembanyama as they faceoff on the NBA App and on ESPN 2 📲 https://t.co/WIy2EVo02V pic.twitter.com/Ncxqj3E7Uv — NBA (@NBA) October 5, 2022

While the one who’ll go no. 1 overall will have the bragging rights, the future certainly looks bright for both Wembanyama and Henderson. Plus, it is definitely exciting to see how they will fare once they make it to the NBA and they face each other again.