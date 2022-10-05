fbpx
Victor Wembanyama’s early highlights in clash vs. Scoot Henderson are just unreal

Victor Wembanyama is showing Scoot Henderson and everyone else why he is the consensus no. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Facing off against Henderson and the G League Ignite, Wembanyama didn’t waste time showing the scouts and NBA officials what he can do with his massive frame and elite basketball skills. The Frenchman playing for Metropolitans 92 impressed early on, displaying his footwork, mobility, shooting and blocking in just a few plays.

There’s a reason why many hype up Wembanyama like they did with LeBron James in 2003, and the the 18-year-old showed exactly that on Tuesday night.

Victor Wembanyama went viral on Monday after he dropped a rather savage take on Scoot Henderson, the projected no. 2 pick of the 2023 NBA draft behind him. The teenage star said that that G League Ignite floor general would have been the consensus top pick if he was never born.

In their showdown, Wembanyama has definitely walked the talk and more.

For his part, Henderson did impress as well and showed to Wembanyama that he wouldn’t easily bow down. There’s even a play where the young guard fired a triple over the tough defense of the big man.

While the one who’ll go no. 1 overall will have the bragging rights, the future certainly looks bright for both Wembanyama and Henderson. Plus, it is definitely exciting to see how they will fare once they make it to the NBA and they face each other again.

