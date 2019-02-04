The New England Patriots infamously managed to snag veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore away from an AFC East rival in the Buffalo Bills. Despite making a huge impact in his first season in New England in 2017-18, Gilmore and the Patriots were unable to win a title last season with the Philadelphia Eagles surprisingly swooping in behind the play of backup quarterback Nick Foles.

Fast forward to this season and Gilmore was perhaps even more impressive — especially when it mattered most on Sunday evening as well.

Gilmore managed to pick off Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff late in the game on Sunday evening, helping to clinch yet another Super Bowl title for Tom Brady and company. With Brady and wide receiver Julian Edelman leading the way on offense, Gilmore managed to take care of business on the defensive end.

However, the Patriots defense as a whole put on quite a show in Super Bowl LIII en route to keeping the high-powered Rams offense out of the end zone. The Rams scored just three points through the entire game while the Patriots needed all the help they could get from their defense as the offense only managed to notch 13 points of their own.

Even so, the Patriots have now won six Super Bowl titles while appearing in the big game a whopping nine times under the direction of Brady. As for Gilmore, the former Buffalo Bills defender now has Super Bowl No. 1 under his belt.

There was doubt, but they did it again, folks…