Vikings’ 4 biggest heroes in Week 9 win vs. Commanders

The Minnesota Vikings extended their impressive win streak to six after surviving the Washington Commanders, 20-17, on the road in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. At 7-1, the Vikings are at solo first place in the NFC North. They are also just a game behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in their conference. Here we will look at Kirk Cousins and three other Minnesota Vikings heroes most responsible for their Week 9 win vs. the Commanders

The Vikings’ incredible run continued on Sunday when they defeated the Commanders on the road. Yes, many anticipated the Vikings to win, but the final spread suggests that the Commanders put up quite a good fight. Still, a win is a win. The Vikings will take this as they cement their spot at the top of their division and near the top of their conference.

Kirk Cousins was the star here. He returned to his old stomping grounds and beat his former team. Minnesota actually trailed by ten points early in the fourth quarter, but the Vikings scored 13 consecutive points in the last 10:46 of the game to win. Kicker Greg Joseph won the game with a 28-yard field goal with 12 seconds remaining.

Let us look at Kirk Cousins and three other Minnesota Vikings heroes most responsible for their Week 9 win vs. the Commanders.

4. LB Danielle Hunter

Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter’s season has been quite frustrating for fans thus far. In terms of sacks and pressures, he has not met expectations. Fans felt that he has not been performing at the same level as he had in previous years.

In Week 9, though, Hunter had a strong game against the Commanders. He recorded seven tackles, two sacks, two quarterback hits, and two tackles for loss. Needless to say, this is the Hunter fans want to see on a regular basis.

Of course, he has had to deal with tougher coverage throughout the season. Vikings opponents have frequently sent double teams as well as a running back or tight end to chip Hunter.

In this game, though, the Commanders focused on the emerging Za’Darius Smith, who has been dominant this season. That meant Hunter deal with single coverage, and he took full advantage.

3. TE TJ Hockenson

The Vikings completed a big move at the trade deadline last Tuesday. They acquired TJ Hockenson from the Detroit Lions in a move that will help them in both the short and long term.

In Week 9, Hockenson was targeted by Cousins nine times. He caught all of them and gained 70 yards, including six first downs. He excelled not just in the air but also on the ground. He assisted in tearing up openings for RB Dalvin Cook and was an inline threat with great blocking. This was objectively the Vikings’ finest tight-end performance since 2018.

Take note that Hockenson has practiced with the team for only five days. Imagine how great he will be in the coming weeks, right?

2. WR Justin Jefferson

It’s almost boring to talk about how good Justin Jefferson is. Almost.

On Minnesota’s first possession against the Commanders, Jefferson scored the game’s first touchdown. He was quiet for the rest of the first half before making a spectacular 47-yard grab early in the fourth quarter to help set up a field goal for the Vikings.

Of course, he had another strong game, catching seven catches for 115 yards and one touchdown. In this one, he even added a 10-yard run on a third-down jet sweep play. The third-year standout remains one of the league’s finest receivers, especially after he topped 100 receiving yards for the sixth time in eight games this season. He’ll aim to keep the momentum going in Week 10 against the Bills on the road.

1. QB Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins completed 22 of 40 passes for 265 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

The Vikings’ veteran quarterback, who has been a rather divisive figure for much of his career, had a triumphant return to Washington. He faced his former team and led a scintillating ten-point fourth-quarter comeback.

Cousins did what he’s done most of the season — finishing huge plays in big situations. He took a lot of blows from the Commanders’ excellent defensive line throughout the game, even missing one play after a particularly huge hit. Despite the persistent pressure, he delivered a number of spectacular throws. This included the aforementioned long ball to Justin Jefferson in the fourth period.

Objectively speaking, Cousins’ numbers in the Vikings’ win over the Commanders were solid but not spectacular. In truth, his stats haven’t been the finest of his career all season. Having said that, he’s stepping up and making the plays his team desperately needs when they need them the most. He gives his best when it counts. Cousins is making big throws, putting his teammates in position to make plays, and doing something he has been chastised for not doing well enough in the past: getting those dubs.