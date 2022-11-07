Shirtless, iced-out Kirk Cousins was absolutely feeling himself after Vikings’ win vs. Commanders

The Minnesota Vikings’ Week 9 road win over the Washington Commanders sure meant a bit more to Kirk Cousins, as he was squaring off against his former team at FedEx Field for the first time in his career.

As has been the case as of late, Cousins once again delivered for the Vikings when it mattered the most.

Cousins anchored three scoring drives in the fourth quarter to help Minnesota come back from a double-digit deficit in the contest. A late 28-yard field goal by kicker Greg Joseph was enough to provide the Vikings with their sixth straight victory.

Cousins made sure to savor this win over his former team, as he was shirtless, rocking his chains and celebrating with teammates on the plane ride home.

Kirk Cousins is currently the coolest QB in the NFL pic.twitter.com/QtmTJUpDLB — Phoenix 🍗🍴 (@dalvincookin) November 6, 2022

Cousins sure loves donning his chains.

The Vikings have continued to prove that their hot start to the campaign was no fluke. They are 2-0 since their bye week and overall, they sit comfortably atop the NFC North standings with a 7-1 record. More so, they currently hold the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

For now, Cousins and company will look ahead to arguably their biggest test of the season, as they will meet the Buffalo Bills for a pivotal road matchup in Week 10.