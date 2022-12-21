By Enzo Flojo · 6 min read

The Minnesota Vikings currently carry an 11-3 win-loss slate, which is good enough for first place in the NFC North. The Vikings have, in fact, officially clinched their division and a playoff berth. They still have a shot at stealing the NFC’s top seed from the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Vikings will have to run the table and hope the Eagles lose all their remaining games. Here, we’ll look at the Vikings and their dream scenario in terms of NFL Playoff seeding and matchups.

In all likelihood, though, we expect the Vikings to finish No. 2 or No. 3 in the conference. They have won two of their last three games, though they haven’t looked particularly outstanding even in their victories. Looking ahead, they face the dangerous New York Giants and Green Bay Packers. Both teams need wins to make it to the postseason, so they will present tough challenges. The Vikings close out the regular season against the Chicago Bears, who would be all too happy to play spoiler and push the Vikings down the playoff seedings.

For much of 2022, Minnesota has carried one of the best win-loss records in the NFL. Despite that, they haven’t really garnered much respect around the league. Many feel they’ve been incredibly fortunate to put together 11 wins at this point, but that kind of thinking presents much disrespect to the likes of Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook. Both of them have been pretty solid for the Vikings.

Much of the criticism centers around QB Kirk Cousins, who, despite leading his team to double-digit wins, is still not viewed among the elite passers in the league. Interestingly enough, the data might actually support that. Cousins currently has a 92.0 passer rating, which is his lowest as a Viking. He’s also on track to absorb 49 sacks this season, which would be the highest of his career. His 65.3 percent completion rate and 7.0 yards per completion are also the lowest since he joined Minnesota in 2018.

And yet, the Vikings are still winning and might end up among the top two teams in the NFC. That’s how crazy and unpredictable this team has been.

Looking ahead, they host the Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 16. It will be their first meeting this season, with the Giants aching for a win to bolster their playoff effort. The Giants are also coming in hot after a big road win over the Commanders. Minnesota will have its hands full, but the Vikings should still have the edge. The Giants aren’t particularly adept at intercepting the football, so Cousins should have full confidence in his abilities here.

The outcome of this key game will affect the Vikings’ chances to catch the Eagles. A loss here will basically hand the Eagles the No. 1 spot in the conference, provided Philly wins its Week 16 assignment, too. However, a victory could potentially put the Vikings in a stronger position to steal No. 1, especially if the Eagles get tripped this weekend.

Having said that, let’s discuss the Vikings and their dream NFL Playoff seeding and matchups.

Vikings Dream Playoff Scenario

Wildcard Playoff

Minnesota Vikings vs Washington Commanders

The Vikings previously beat the Commanders, 20-17, in Week 9. It was yet another example of Minnesota scrambling and escaping by the skin of its teeth.

It was a particularly sweet win for Cousins, who led a stirring fourth-quarter comeback as the Vikings beat his former team. Cousins ended up with just an 81.8 passer rating here, completing only 55.0 percent of his passes. Cook struggled for just 47 rushing yards, though Jefferson was his usual reliable self with 115 yards and a touchdown.

The Commanders should feel they can beat the Vikings in this kind of matchup. Conversely, Minnesota should have enough sense of urgency to put the Commanders away as quickly as possible. The Vikings ground defense struggled in this one, allowing the Commanders to tally 137 rushing yards. That cannot happen again.

Divisional Playoff

Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers

If the Vikings get past the Commanders in the Wildcard Playoff round, then a matchup against the 49ers in the Divisional Playoff should await.

Minnesota did not meet San Francisco this month, though, so it’ll be interesting how the teams fare against each other here. Vikings LBs Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter are probably aching to get a shot at wrapping up the 49ers’ Brock Purdy, though Cousins might not enjoy being on the receiving end of a Nick Bosa sack himself.

Jefferson will be the most talented player on the field in this game, and he should play like it. Going over 120 yards should be par for the course unless Cousins fires blanks. On the other end, the Vikings defense has to bring its A-game against Christian McCaffrey. CMC has been rock-solid for the Niners so far, and he could blow the gates open here if Minnesota doesn’t tighten up its ground defense.

The Vikings might not be the favorites here, but they are still good enough to win it.

NFC Championship

Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles

The Vikings are expected to face their toughest competition yet in this game against the Eagles. It would have likely been easier for them to face a team like the Dallas Cowboys or Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the Eagles are the hands-down favorites in the NFC.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts will be a major challenge for the Vikings, as it is unlikely that Minnesota’s quarterback, Kirk Cousins, will be able to outplay him. The Vikings also need to worry about the Eagles’ running back Miles Sanders and the receiving duo of AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. This will be the most challenging test the Vikings defense has faced.

On the other hand, Hurts does get sacked an average of 2.5 times per game, so the Vikings’ defensive ends, Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith should be able to put pressure on him. Additionally, the Eagles are not particularly strong at defending against the run, so a strong performance from Minnesota’s running back Dalvin Cook could be the key to their success in the conference championship game or a trip to the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVII

Minnesota Vikings vs Buffalo Bills

If the Vikings beat the odds and make it to Super Bowl LVII, they’d be the ultimate underdogs. In one corner, we have the darlings of the NFL, Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills. On the other, the perpetually unheralded and undervalued Vikings.

The storylines and headlines would be juicy as heck. Cousins vs. Allen. Cook vs. Devin Singletary. Hunter vs. Von Miller. Jefferson vs. Stefon Diggs.

Oh, man. That last one should be one for the ages.

Of course, the Bills would be the surefire favorites here, but Cousins may also just be the new Minnesota Miracle Man if he can pull off a Super Bowl stunner. It would literally be a miracle as we honestly don’t know how the Vikings can do it. Contain Allen and his dual-threat excellence. Easier said than done, and no less than divine intervention could make it happen.

If Minnesota manages to do that, however, then everyone should shut up and just accept how good they are already.