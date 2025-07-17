The New York Jets will enter a new era under head coach Aaron Glenn during the 2025 NFL season. New York is already making big moves to guarantee their future, including extending cornerback Sauce Gardner to a $120.4 million extension. It seems that the rest of the NFL agrees that it was the right move.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler ranked the top 10 best cornerbacks in the NFL ahead of the 2025 season. ESPN surveyed NFL executives, coaches, and scouts to help compile their rankings.

Jets fans should be excited to learn that Sauce Gardner came in fifth place on ESPN's ranking.

Sauce was ranked third on ESPN's ranking last season, but dipped all the way to fifth after a disappointing 2024 campaign.

“Needs a bounce-back year in 2025,” a veteran AFC personnel staffer said. “Lots of missed tackles and penalties and didn't make many plays last year. Too much, too soon and thought the NFL was easy.”

Fowler noted that Sauce remains “one of the most polarizing players in the league.” Some evaluators ranked him in third place, while others left him off their lists entirely.

Gardner received 10 penalties during the 2024 season, a big uptick from seven over the previous two seasons combined. This likely contributed to his place in ESPN's rankings.

“I like his game, really good feet, long, good at the catch point — but he was getting put in conversations that I didn't think were legitimate or fair,” a veteran NFL defensive coach said. “When I watch the film, I see a top-10 cornerback. I don't see the top three.”

Can Sauce Gardner take his game to the next level under Aaron Glenn's leadership?

Sauce Gardner could be in for a breakout season in 2025.

Gardner could not ask for a better head coach than Aaron Glenn, who was a great cornerback during his career with the Jets. If anyone can bring out the best in Sauce, it's Glenn.

Fowler even suggested as much in his article.

“One NFC personnel evaluator said he's got shades of Richard Sherman to his game — without the ball production yet,” Fowler wrote. “The Jets are hoping their new defense, with coach Aaron Glenn and coordinator Steve Wilks asking him to play more man coverage, will bring out his best”

Glenn is already challenging other Jets players to improve their game. Hopefully Sauce can thrive in Glenn's new defensive system.

Jets fans should keep an eye on the team's defense during training camp and the preseason.