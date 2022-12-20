By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a miraculous victory on Saturday, led by QB Kirk Cousins.. They erased a 33-point deficit to beat the Indianapolis Colts in overtime, 39-36. That broke the previous NFL record held by the Buffalo Bills, who beat the Houston Oilers in the 1993 AFC Wild Card Game after trailing 35-3.

The Bills quarterback for that incredible comeback was not Jim Kelly, but instead their backup, Frank Reich.

After Cousins and the Vikings set a new bar for NFL comebacks, former Colts head coach Frank Reich reached out to him. The message he left Cousins was truly inspiring. It left a heartfelt response from Cousins, as noted by Vikings reporter Chris Tomasson.

“Pure class..He just said for 30 years that comeback..has given me an opportunity to share my faith with thousands of people. It’s given me an opportunity to inspire many people & he said today the torch was passed,” said Cousins.

Reich was perennially a backup quarterback throughout much of his career. However, he will always be synonymous with that playoff game. Incredibly, for nearly three decades he also happened to own the greatest comeback in college football history. Reich led the Maryland Terrapins back from a 31-0 deficit to beat the Miami Hurricanes.

A lot of people have called into question the Vikings’ legitimacy this season. They have won a number of one-score games and struggled against elite competition. But there is something to be said for winning close games. Cousins and the Vikings offense can not be taken lightly.

The question is, can they win against the best teams in the league? We will find out in the upcoming playoffs.