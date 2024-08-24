During the Minnesota Vikings' preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles, head coach Kevin O'Connell, likely needing some stress relief after dealing with the fallout from the Tua Tagovailoa and Brian Flores drama, had some fun with the guys in the FOX broadcast booth by tipping off the play call and predicting how the play would turn out in this clip from the Vikings social media.

“Check this out, probably gonna try a screen here to Deebo (DeWayne McBride), get back on track, see if we can execute. Gotta block 57, that'll be key,” O'Connell said.

Don't give the guys at Sunday Ticket any ideas on how to up-charge the package, O'Connell. For another $500, viewers can listen to the coaches tell them the plays, on a slight tape delay of course.

After the play went exactly as he had predicted, O'Connell continued to have fun with the situation.

“Yeah, we not only blocked him (57), we probably held a little bit, but they didn't call it.”

McBride finished the play with a nine-yard reception up the right sideline. The reserve back is likely on the outside looking in for a potential spot on the 53-man roster.

The Vikings' expectations for Kevin O'Connell, Sam Darnold

The Vikings likely hoped to test rookie QB J.J. McCarthy at some point this season. Even if it was clear they had plans to start Sam Darnold to open the season. With McCarthy out for the year, it seems O'Connell will receive something like a mulligan a la Robert Saleh. After Aaron Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles, it's as though the whole franchise was put on ice.

Unless Darnold carries the team into a playoff run, the Vikings and O'Connell are in a holding pattern. Early in August, Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf publicly mentioned that the team would not seek to extend O'Connell's contract before the season began. O'Connell is in his third year of a four-year contract.

It won't be easy sledding in the NFC North. The Detroit Lions have reached highs not seen in decades. The Green Bay Packers have the youngest team in football and one of the game's most promising young players in Jordan Love. And there are even silver linings with the Chicago Bears as they nurture their new nucleus, Caleb Williams.

When discussing his contract and future with the organization, O'Connell was pragmatic via Will Ragatz of Vikings on Sports Illustrated.

“I'm very much focused on the task at hand and doing my job every single day, looking for any way I can be better for this organization and this team.”

One game at a time. Well, once McCarthy is back, anyway.