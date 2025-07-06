Basketball never stops for Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton — even if it's already the NBA offseason. The former Iowa State Cyclones star showed up Saturday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse to watch the Indiana Fever take on the visiting Los Angeles Sparks.

Wearing a Fever hoodie and what appears to be a walking boot, Haliburton enjoyed the contest taking place on the court, showing support for the team that did the same to his Pacers during Indiana's incredible run in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Tyrese Haliburton is in attendance for tonight's Fever-Sparks matchup 🔥 (via @WNBA)pic.twitter.com/K1wELWllS7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

It's been less than two weeks since the Pacers leader went under the knife to repair the Achilles tendon he injured during the early goings of Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder, but instead of choosing to watch the WNBA game from the comfort of his home, he decided to be there in person for the Fever, who are also missing the services of their best player, Caitlin Clark.

Haliburton played an integral role in the Pacers' deep run in the recently concluded NBA Playoffs. They came close to bringing home the franchise's first-ever NBA championship, but the Thunder simply were the better team when it was all said and done. The Pacers had a shot at pulling off a Game 7 upset in Oklahoma City, but they suffered a blow early in the contest when Haliburton went down with an injury that was later diagnosed as a right Achilles tendon tear.

Meanwhile, Clark has been absent for multiple games in the 2025 WNBA season due to injuries. She's missed five games in a row due to a left groin injury. Earlier in the campaign, she sat out four games because of a left quad strain injury. Despite Clark missing significant time, the Fever managed to win the WNBA's in-season tournament, bagging the Commissioner's Cup by defeating the Minnesota Lynx.

Unfortunately for the Fever, they could not overcome the Sparks, who came away with an 89-87 victory. The Fever drop to .500 with a 9-9 record. They will look to get back on track on Wednesday with a home game against the Golden State Valkyries.