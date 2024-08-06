One of the owners of the Minnesota Vikings doesn't want to discuss contract negotiations for the head coach. Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf is not thinking that far into the future.

“We’re focused on the season ahead,” Wilf said, per the Star Tribune.

Wilf is praising his head coach Kevin O' Connell, despite those dismissive remarks. The co-owner is pleased with how both the head coach and general manager are leading the team this offseason. Both the coach and general manager are on four-year contracts with the team, so an extension would not be unheard of at some point during this season or at the end of the campaign.

Minnesota is looking to rebound from a 7-10 season in 2023. O'Connell is entering his third season with the team. He took the Vikings to the NFC Playoffs during the 2022 campaign.

Vikings 2024 season outlook

Minnesota is undergoing some change in 2024. The team no longer has Kirk Cousins at quarterback. Cousins is now in Atlanta, and Minnesota has two guys looking to take the starting job. Former Michigan football quarterback and rookie J.J. McCarthy is one of them. The other is former New York Jets play caller Sam Darnold. Darnold spent the 2023 season with the San Francisco 49ers.

The two quarterbacks are in a tight competition during training camp, according to all reports, to see who will win the starting job. McCarthy has admitted that the transition to the NFL is a lot, but he's handling it. Vikings fans are anxious to see who wins the job as starter. A lot is hanging on O'Connell's decision, as another losing season won't fare well for the coach. For now it seems Darnold has the job, based on the team's depth chart.

Minnesota's offense will also heavily feature wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Jefferson has had four consecutive 1,000 yard receiving seasons in the NFL with Minnesota. He posted 1,074 receiving yards in 2023, on 68 receptions. Those were career lows for the wideout.

Minnesota has tough competition in the NFC North. The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers were both playoff teams last season, and the Chicago Bears look to improve with rookie Caleb Williams under center. Williams was the no. 1 overall selection in the 2024 draft.

The Vikings start their NFL preseason games on August 10. The team plays against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mark Wilf will surely be watching closely, as he ponders whether to extend the contract of his head coach.