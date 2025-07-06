The Michigan football team seemed like the favorite to land five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell on Saturday, but there were some tough competitors. Russell was also considering elite programs like Oregon, Miami and… Syracuse? The Orange certainly don't seem to fit in with the rest of the crowd, but they are the ones that landed the commitment. This is unfortunate miss for Sherrone Moore and Michigan, but their 2026 class is still in great shape.

“BREAKING: Five-Star WR Calvin Russell has Committed to Syracuse, he tells me for @rivals,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’5 200 WR chose the Orange over Michigan, Florida State, & Oregon. He’s the highest-ranked recruit to commit to Syracuse in the past 20 years.”

Calvin Russell had a quick message to share upon his commitment to Syracuse:

“FRAN BROWN!!!” He said.

Russell is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #21 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #3 WR and the #2 player in the state of Florida. Russell currently attends Northwestern High School in Miami, FL. Michigan, Miami and others recruited him hard, but Syracuse got the job done.

“Hulking wide receiver with above-the-rim athleticism that makes him a uniquely dangerous target, especially down in the red zone,” Russell's scouting report reads. “Owns more of a slender build, but has measured over 6-foot-5 multiple times and is blessed with a near 6-foot-10 wingspan. Isn’t exactly the most polished route runner at this stage, but creates separation with unexpected suddenness for such a longer strider. Superb body control tends to create even more of a disadvantage for defensive backs as he wins 50-50 battles with timing and positioning.”

Michigan needs elite WR talent, and Russell would've been the perfect addition. Unfortunately, it just wasn't the right fit.

“Not going to outrun every tackle, but is quick to hit the gas and can make some dynamic cuts in traffic,” the scouting report adds. “Spent much of freshman and sophomore seasons repping as a run first-quarterback out of necessity before settling in as a must-look option in Year 3 for a storied Miami Northwestern program that captured a 3A championship.

Will need to add some body armour to a rather wiry frame in hopes of improving play strength and buy into the process at the school of his choice, but should be viewed as a potential impact pass catcher for a College Football Playoff contender that can be positioned all around the field in hopes of creating mismatches. One of those good-at-everything athletes that could legitimately play two spots in college as he’s also being recruited by basketball high majors.”

The good news for Michigan football fans is that the team is still on an incredible recruiting run right now, and this 2026 class is going to be one of the best in the country.