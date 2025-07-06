It didn’t take long for Colson Montgomery to impress in the majors. The highly-regarded Chicago White Sox prospect demonstrated his dazzling defense during his MLB debut Friday with a sensational over-the-shoulder catch. Now, in his second game in The Show, Montgomery impressed at the plate, picking up his first major league hit.

The rookie shortstop faced Rockies starter German Marquez with two outs and a runner on second in the top of the first inning. Montgomery jumped on the first pitch he saw, crushing a 82 mph knuckle curve to right center.

RBI triple for Colson Montgomery's 1st career hit! 👏 pic.twitter.com/BBqaoja9NX — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

The ball carried deep into the outfield, eventually clanging off the wall just out of the reach of right fielder Yanquiel Fernandez. Running all the way, Montgomery reached third base without a throw, registering an RBI triple as his first major league hit and giving the White Sox a 2-0 lead.

White Sox rookie Colson Montgomery impresses with strong start

Montgomery then added a single in his next at-bat. While he didn’t have a hit in his big league debut, he did draw a walk. With his first two at-bats Saturday, the rookie has now gotten on base in three of his first five MLB plate appearances.

The White Sox hoped the talented prospect could bring energy to the club when they made the decision to promote him from Triple-A. And so far, Montgomery has done just that, producing two highlight-reel plays in his first two games.

Chicago has been flirting with the idea of calling Montgomery up for some time now. He got his first MLB experience during spring training with the White Sox back in 2023. Now, with the team 30 games under .500 and playing out another lost season, the time was right to see what he could do in the majors.

Chicago showed good judgement in holding off on the promotion until after playing the Los Angeles Dodgers. The White Sox waited for their three-game series against the Rockies to call up Montgomery, allowing the young shortstop to debut against the only team in baseball with a worse record than Chicago.