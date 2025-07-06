Georgia football created a championships-or-bust environment in the era of Kirby Smart. Fueling high expectations for the 2025 season.

None of Smart's teams have won below eight games in his nine seasons at Athens. Only one team played in a non-New Year's Six game — his first one in 2016.

The Bulldogs are a model of consistency. But they also know last season didn't live up to past expectations.

Georgia fell in the Sugar Bowl to Notre Dame in January. But it wasn't like any ordinary bowl loss. The Fighting Irish eliminated the Bulldogs after having a first round bye in the College Football Playoffs.

Now there's pivotal changes on the roster. Including Carson Beck bolting for Miami in the college football transfer portal. Although the Bulldogs landed their own high profile transfers. Which leads our way-too-early bold predictions for the 2025 season.

Branch brothers will dominate for Georgia

Zachariah and Zion Branch are two blockbuster additions. Both leaving USC after a stellar start to their collegiate career.

The slot wide receiver Zachariah will open the offense up. He once drew comparisons to a prime Tyreek Hill by 247Sports out of high school. He's the needed stretch-the-field threat moving forward against Southeastern Conference foes. And can ignite the return game.

The safety Zion brings his own versatility. Except for the defensive side. Smart can use him in coverage or play the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder closer to the line of scrimmage.

Both siblings will take full advantage of their new surroundings.

Gunner Stockton will force “Carson who?” questions

Beck left Athens fielding underwhelming results in the end.

He threw more touchdown passes (28) than the 24 from 2024. But his yards (3,485) dipped compared to his 3,941 in '24. He also tossed more interceptions with 12 — including firing three apiece against Florida, Texas and Alabama.

Stockton now earns QB1 reigns. But he immediately won over Zachariah Branch with his work ethic. Stockton even showed a faster tempo in running the Bulldogs offense when Beck was out. Leading the SEC title win over Texas through his dual-threat capabilities.

The 6-foot-1 Stockton brings a blend of accurate throws and mobility for Georgia. Don't be shocked if he gets fans saying “Carson who?”

Interior defensive line becomes best in nation

Georgia lost the immensely talented Mykel Williams on the edge. He's now lining up for the San Francisco 49ers. The edge room becomes younger this fall.

But whoever replaces Williams will have the best interior defensive line rotation in the nation next to them.

The trio of Christen Miller, Jordan Hall and Xzavier McLoed are all freakishly strong and athletic inside. Miller runs a reported 4.9 time in the 40-yard dash while carrying a 6-foot-4, 305-pound frame. Hall wins the leverage battle thanks to his past as a high school heavyweight wrestler. He's also a high-motor pass rusher. McLoed comes over via South Carolina and can disrupt lines as a three-technique.

These three set the tone for the new wave of Bulldog trench dominators.

Georgia-Texas will add new layer to growing rivalry

The Longhorns have Georgia on their minds. After all, the Bulldogs beat them twice including for the SEC title.

The Nov. 15 contest could ultimately decides who gets the first spot in the '25 conference championship. There's a strong feeling these two will have two meetings once again.

Except this time the Arch Manning-led Longhorns surpass Georgia for the SEC title. But this doesn't rob the Bulldogs of a CFP appearance. They'll head to the postseason once again with a 12-1 record.

They get revenge on Notre Dame in the first round before falling in the semifinals to Ohio State.