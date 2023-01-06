By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Minnesota Vikings will be getting a key weapon for Kirk Cousins and the rest of the offense back ahead of their regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears. According to Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are activating tight end Irv Smith Jr. from Injured Reserve, clearing the way for him to return to action in Week 18. Smith Jr. has been sidelined since Week 8 due to a high ankle sprain, but he’ll be able to return ahead of the playoffs, or so it seems.

Via Pelissero on Twitter:

“The Vikings plan to activate TE Irv Smith Jr. from injured reserve, per source. Smith last played in Week 8, when he suffered a high ankle sprain. A boost for Minnesota’s playoff push.”

Smith last suited up in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals. He caught four passes for 28 yards in the game before exiting due to his ankle injury. He’s spent the entire second half of the season on the mend, but appears to be ready to roll on Sunday.

The Vikings acquired T.J. Hockenson in a trade with the Lions while Smith Jr. was on the mend, a huge move for the offense. Now, they’ll have both tight ends at their disposal, which could prove huge as opposing defenses hone in more on Justin Jefferson.

This season across seven games, Irv Smith Jr. has 22 receptions on 33 targets for 168 yards and two touchdowns. In three seasons with the Vikings, Smith has featured in 36 games, catching 88 passes for 844 yards and 9 TDs. He was drafted in the second round (50th overall) in 2019 out of the University of Alabama.