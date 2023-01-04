By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Brian O’Neill suffered a partially torn achilles injury last week, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport wrote in a Wednesday tweet. He will sit out of the playoffs and as quarterback Kirk Cousins and the team suit up against the Chicago Bears on Sunday for their last regular season game of the season.

Brian O’Neill was placed on injured reserve yesterday after he was carted to the locker room in a Sunday matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The recent Pro Bowl selectee was went down with a non-contact calf injury as safety Darnell Savage returned a Kirk Cousins pass 75 yards back for a touchdown.

The fifth-year right tackle out of Pittsburgh played in every single one of the Vikings’ offensive snaps before going down with the achilles injury in Week 17. It would be the first time O’Neill hasn’t played in 100% of the team’s snaps since two playoff games in 2019, where he played in 99% against the New Orleans Saints in the infamous game with a potentially missed pass interference call and 54% against the San Francisco 49ers, according to Football Reference.

25-year-old guard Olisaemeka Udoh, who played 45 snaps in O’Neill’s place on Sunday, will likely have to continue being the next man up for the Vikings at the right tackle spot. Udoh combined for 15 total offensive snaps before he entered against the Packers after playing in 94% as a right guard last year. The former sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft will face a defense that ranks dead last in the NFL in sacks gained with 20 and tied with the Detroit Lions for last in yards allowed per play with 7.5, according to the NFL.

Minnesota last took a 29-22 victory against Chicago in Week 5 as Kirk Cousins threw for 296 passing yards and one touchdown. Running back Dalvin Cook rushed for 94 yards and scored two touchdowns.

The Vikings will kick off against the Bears at noon CST on Sunday in Soldier Field. The game will be broadcasted on Fox.