By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Minnesota Vikings’ running back Alexander Mattison responded to his recent fine from the NFL.

“They share it like crazy.. then fine you like crazy smh,” Mattison wrote on Twitter.

He then posed a question to the league, “And I just wanna know who sits there and comes up with these random number amounts for fines.”

The Vikings’ running back was ultimately fined $6,503 dollars for twerking in the end zone, per Tom Pelissero.

The NFL fined #Vikings RB Alexander Mattison $6,503 for this viral celebration last week, per source. That’s $2,167 per twerk. pic.twitter.com/LwNK0PjCWc — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 9, 2022

Mattison has rushed for 174 yards on 48 attempts for the Vikings this season. Despite seeing limited action, he’s tallied 3 rushing touchdowns and 1 receiving touchdown for Minnesota.

The Vikings are in the midst of a terrific campaign. They moved to 10-2 following their Week 13 victory over the New York Jets. As a result, the Vikings are confident heading into their Week 14 clash with the Detroit Lions. However, they will need to be careful to avoid becoming overconfident.

Vikings’ wide receiver Jalen Reagor guaranteed a Week 14 win for Minnesota.

“We’re going to win… I’m not going to say nothing about if we might win. I’m..expecting us to win..I have no doubts,” Reagor said.

Between twerking and guaranteeing victories, this is clearly a Vikings’ team that is feeling great about their current position. Minnesota features the talent to make a deep run this season. Although, their defense will need to step up if the Vikings want to reach the Super Bowl. Nevertheless, their impressive passing attack is capable of leading them to wins on a consistent basis.

We will see if they can move to 11-2 against the Lions on Sunday.