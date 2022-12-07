By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to clinch the NFC North division with a win over the Detroit Lions Sunday. Minnesota is 10-2, holding a five-game lead over the Lions who are 5-7. With so much on the line for the Vikings, you can expect an inspired effort.

On Wednesday, Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor was asked about this weekend’s game. Reagor had some strong feelings that might just fire up the Lions, who are playing for their season, as Vikings reporter Chris Tomasson noted.

“We’re going to win… I’m not going to say nothing about if we might win. I’m..expecting us to win..I have no doubts.” Tomasson then asked him if that was a guarantee and he said simply “yes.”

The Vikings once again finished off a one-score victory, beating the New York Jets 27-22. Their red zone was the biggest difference, as they held the Jets to five field goals. But this Lions offense is something else entirely. Most people aren’t talking about them, but Detroit is 4-1 in their last five. Their only loss was a heartbreaking defeat on Thanksgiving to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25.

The Lions have been one of the best offensive teams in the NFL, ranking sixth in points per game. This weekend’s game is in Detroit, where the Lions are averaging 32 points per game. Jared Goff has quietly thrown 30 touchdowns to just six interceptions in Detroit since joining the team last year.

So, a Vikings victory is no easy feat this week. It’s interesting to see Reagor of all players talking trash. Reagor barely sees the field and has just six catches this year. It sounds like he is signing a check that his Vikings teammates will have to cash.