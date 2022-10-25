Dalvin Cook has hilarious reaction to getting fined for antics in win vs. Dolphins

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off their bye week in Week 7. But that doesn’t mean they can’t still make some news. Tuesday, it was reported by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero that Vikings running back Dalvin Cook had his fine reduced for throwing a football in the stands in the Week 6 win over the Miami Dolphins.

The fine was reduced from $7,426 to $5,941, but is “contingent upon Cook completing an online remedial training course and not getting fined again in 2022.”

Obviously both numbers are chump change to Cook. Nevertheless, he took to social media after the news broke with a comical take on the situation.

“4️⃣ will not throw 🏈 in the stands after touchdown” “4️⃣ will not throw 🏈 in the stands after touchdown” “4️⃣ will not throw 🏈 in the stands after touchdown” “4️⃣ will not throw 🏈 in the stands after touchdown” https://t.co/tylGs6Uh1j — 4️⃣ (@dalvincook) October 25, 2022

Dalvin Cook appears to be channeling his inner Bart Simpson. The famous cartoon character is seen in the opening credits of all 732 episodes writing the same thing over and over on the chalkboard.

A week ago Sunday, after the Dolphins climbed with six points, Cook helped seal the win. He rushed for a 53-yard touchdown with just over three minutes remaining in the game. The Vikings went on to win 24-16.

Minnesota has not got near the publicity that some of the perceived elite teams in the NFL have. Yet, Minnesota is 5-1 and owns a 2.5 game lead over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North. They also own the tiebreaker currently beating the Packers in the season opener.

Cook is not having as great a season as expected, but he has still been productive. The Pro Bowl running back is 12th in the NFL with 450 rushing yards. But most teams also have not had their bye week. Cook and the Vikings will look for 6-1 at home against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday.