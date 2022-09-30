Dalvin Cook injury update will have Vikings fans drinking tea in London vs. Saints

Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook will play Sunday, per Vikings reporter Chris Tomasson. Cook was originally on the injury report due to a shoulder ailment. He returned to practice on Thursday which led many to upgrade him from questionable to probable. And with this recent news, the Vikings will indeed have their RB1 for their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in London.

Minnesota is off to a strong start this season. Dalvin Cook has been a driving force behind their success. He’s tallied over 200 rushing yards to go along with one touchdown through the first 3 games of the year.

Cook is an elusive running back with impressive knowledge of the game. His ability to cut through defenders with blazing speed enhances the Vikings’ potent offense. Additionally, Dalvin Cook’s presence forces defenses to place their primary focus on him, leading to more opportunities for QB Kirk Cousins to make plays.

Tomasson also reported that OLB Za’Darius Smith is listed as questionable and and CB Andrew Booth is listed as doubtful for this game. Smith and Booth’s presences are crucial for the Vikings’ defense, so Minnesota’s offense will certainly face pressure to perform. If the defense is unable to contain the Saints, Dalvin Cook and Kirk Cousins will have to step up.

The Vikings-Saints London game will take place on Sunday at 9:30 PM EST at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Saints have struggled this year but feature upset potential. But with Dalvin Cook ready to roll, the Vikings expect to earn the victory in this affair.