Dalvin Cook’s London vow after leaving Week 3 win over Lions with shoulder injury

The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a huge comeback victory against the division rival Detroit Lions on Sunday, 28-24. However, in the win their superstar running back, Dalvin Cook, was injured in the third quarter and left the game for good. After the game, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed the injury to Cook.

According to St. Paul Pioneer Press writer Chris Tomasson, O’Connell said that Cook informed him he will be ready to play in London next week. The Vikings travel across the pond to play the New Orleans Saints in England’s capitol city next Sunday.

Dalvin Cook injured his shoulder on a third quarter carry. Prior to leaving the game Sunday, the Vikings running back was having a solid game. He rushed for 96 yards on 17 carries including a rushing touchdown. Cook surprisingly was not targeted in the passing game.

In his absence, Alexander Mattison filled in admirably. He ran for 28 yards and a rushing touchdown as well.

The Vikings trailed by double digits on two separate occasions Sunday. They fell behind 14-0 early but came back to tie the game entering halftime. The Lions scored the only 10 points of the third quarter, leaving Kirk Cousins and Minnesota trailing 24-14. Mattison cut the deficit to three with his rushing touchdown midway through the fourth. Then with just 45 seconds remaining, Cousins found K.J. Osborn for a 28 yard game-winning touchdown pass.

The win improved the Vikings record to 2-1. They are tied with the Chicago Bears atop the NFC North. The Green Bay Packers could join them if they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday afternoon. Minnesota would obviously love to have Cook for next week’s game but this situation is worth monitoring.