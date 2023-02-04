The Minnesota Vikings are looking to bounce back after a brutally disappointing end to their season. Their first order of business is fixing their awful defense, which cost them the Wild Card round against the New York Giants. They are targeting one of the best names in Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero. However… it seems like the Broncos themselves are holding a firm grip on Evero, per Albert Breer’s reporting.

“The Vikings still have not been given permission to interview Broncos DC Ejiro Evero, who remains the top target for their DC job. Evero spoke with new Broncos coach Sean Payton and, meanwhile, Denver’s lining up interviews with DC candidates.”

Breer also noted that Evero would be the top candidate for his former team, the Los Angeles Rams. Ultimately, though, the Vikings could still pivot to other names in the market, such as Brian Flores. Incidentally, Flores is also one of the candidates for the Broncos’ defensive coordinator position.

At first glance, one might wonder why the Broncos are not letting Ejiro Evero interview with the Vikings. Some are speculating that this could be Sean Payton sticking it to the Vikings. However, it’s probably a case of Denver wanting to keep their options open while ensuring that they have a reliable fallback option. It’s frustrating for other teams, but there’s nothing holding them back from doing it.

The Vikings desperately need a shakeup on the defensive side of the ball. They were one of the worst teams on defense in the NFL last season, due to some questionable decisions. The hope is that Evero, Flores or any other DC would turn this team around and make them, at the very least, competent on that end.