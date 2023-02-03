After a long and exhaustive search, the Denver Broncos finally found their new head coach: Sean Payton. The former New Orleans Saints coach will now inherit a team led by Russell Wilson at quarterback. However, one of Payton’s first moves is looking at a familiar face to bolster their defense: Brian Flores. The new Denver HC reportedly wants Brian Flores to join the Broncos as his new DC, per Ian Rapoport.

The #Broncos have requested to interview with #Steelers LBs coach and senior defensive assistant Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator position under Sean Payton, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2023

It’s worth noting that Flores is also a head coaching candidate for a couple of head coaching jobs. That might be more appealing to Flores (who was the head coach of the Dolphins at one point) than the Broncos job. Still, Payton’s pull might be enough to convince the Steelers assistant to join his ranks.

The Broncos’ defense was one of the few bright spots for the team last season. They played out of their minds all season long, limiting their opponents as much as possible. Unfortunately, the offense’s struggles negated their impact, as they almost always were left in a bad position due to the offense not being able to move the sticks.

Sean Payton’s pedigree cannot be understated. He is a Super Bowl winner, having led the Drew Brees Saints to a win not too long ago. He coached his teams to regular season and postseason success. In theory, he should be the right guy to help fix the woes of this offense. However, he’s doing his due diligence by trying to improve on the other side of the ball as well.

Sean Payton’s Broncos gig will either save the franchise or completely make them irrelevant.