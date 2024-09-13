The Minnesota Vikings will be shorthanded for a daunting Week 2 matchup against the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers. Second-year wide receiver Jordan Addison will be inactive with an ankle injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

All signs were unfortunately pointing this way for the Vikings. Addison dealt with a left ankle issue in training camp but suited up in last Sunday's season opening win over the New York Giants. He sprained his right ankle, exited the game and did not log a single practice session this week.

Minnesota quarterback Sam Darnold still has arguably the best receiver in the NFL at his disposal in Justin Jefferson, but depth is often needed to conquer San Francisco's huge wealth of talent. Addison finished second on the team in receptions, receiving yards and targets in Week 1 (three catches for 35 yards on four targets), so his absence will likely be felt.

Vikings will have to get creative vs. 49ers

49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen can now focus much of his attention on neutralizing Jefferson, which would dare the Vikings to beat his guys with their unheralded pass-catchers or veteran running back Aaron Jones (14 carries for 94 yards and one touchdown). Fortunately, head coach Kevin O'Connell possesses plenty of offensive creativity. Perhaps he can devise a game plan that will at least give his team a fighting chance on Sunday.

Otherwise, he will need the defense to once again set the tone. The home crowd in U.S. Bank Stadium should hopefully embolden a unit that absolutely tormented Giants QB Daniel Jones in the Meadowlands. Brock Purdy is an excellent decision-maker, but he has a couple of turnover-riddled games under his belt. Vikings DC Brian Flores might be able to make the young signal-caller fidget a bit, especially if he can shut down banged-up RB Christian McCaffrey or backup Jordan Mason.

There are a couple different approaches Minnesota's coaching staff can take in preparation for the 49ers, but none of them will include Jordan Addison. He will hope to recover in time for a Week 3 home game versus the Houston Texans.