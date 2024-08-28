San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy went from being “Mr. Irrelevant” to an MVP finalist last season. 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel couldn't be prouder of the Iowa State alum.

Samuel sounded off about Purdy's smarts, via NFL Network.

“Overall, I think Brock's decision-making has been outstanding since he's stepped in the huddle,” Samuel said. “He got a little bigger, what we call the ‘Bosa quads,' but overall, I think his decision-making is through the roof, and he's always calm and poised in the pocket. I feel like his arm just got a little bigger.”

Purdy was an afterthought after San Francisco selected him with the last pick of the 2022 draft, but shined in relief of injured starter Trey Lance later in the season. The PFWA All-Rookie honoree went 5-0 in the regular season, completing 114 of 170 passes for 1,374 yards, with 13 touchdowns and four picks. He then led the 49ers to an NFC Championship Game appearance before tearing his UCL.

Purdy came back even stronger last year, leading the NFL with a 113 passer rating and 9.6 yards per attempt. The 24-year-old registered a franchise-record 4,280 yards on a 69.4 completion percentage, with 31 touchdowns and 11 picks. Of course, he led San Francisco to the Super Bowl, losing a 25-22 nail-biter to the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, Purdy has often been referred to as an average-at-best “game manager” who gets elevated by his All-Pro teammates. That may be why his teammates feel the need to stick up for him despite his impressive resume.

Samuel isn't the only 49ers star to dish on Purdy's improvement this summer, either.

49ers' tight end George Kittle likes what he's seen from Brock Purdy

George Kittle, another reliable veteran on San Francisco's offense, agreed with Samuels' assessment, via 49ers Webzone's David Bonilla.

“What I've really liked about Brock, ever since he got into the huddle his rookie season, he's a guy that speaks with confidence,” Kittle shared. “And when you're a quarterback with confidence, the players, everyone looks at you. You have everyone's attention 24/7. And there's no BS behind it. It's just who he truly is.”

The five-time Pro Bowler then took it a step further, commenting on Purdy's new mastery of the playbook.

“And one thing I really noticed just this offseason … is he just has a new confidence in the offense, and he's kind of taking the reins on it,” Kittle continued. “I think him and [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] have discussions about what his favorite things are, and those are the things we try to get better at.”

Purdy's confidence will only help San Francisco move the football even more, especially in tough situations.

“So then, when he's at his most confident, he's getting guys like me, [WR] Deebo [Samuel], [RB Christian] McCaffrey, [FB Kyle Juszczyk], [WR] Jauan Jennings the football in third downs and third-and-long,” Kittle concluded. “So I think he's just taking control of the offense, and it's fun to see that.”

If Purdy's teammates are right, it could be a scary sight for opposing defenses this year.