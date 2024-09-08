Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison left the team's Week 1 game against the New York Giants with an apparent ankle injury and will not return.

“Jordan Addison is out for the rest of the game with an ankle injury,” Ben Goesseling of the Minnesota Star Tribune reported from the game. “He'd sustained a high ankle sprain in the joint practices with Cleveland in August, before returning this week.”

It did not look good for the WR, as he walked off with a towel over his head.

As the reporter mentioned, Jordan Addison had been dealing with a lower left injury in training camp, leading into the Vikings Week 1 matchup with the Giants. He had missed several practices leading up to the first game, but head coach Kevin O'Connell gave him the green light for Sunday, saying Addison was “good to go” this week.

When Addison left the game, he had three catches for 35 yards and his team was cruising to a Week 1 win, beating the Giants 28-6 when the WR went off. Addison was just one of the Vikings receivers getting action vs. the G Men as quarterback Sam Darnold started hot, completing all of his first 10 passes.

Jordan Addison is key for the Vikings' season

Addison had an excellent rookie season last year, putting up 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. A lot of those game-to-game performances helped carry the team, too, as Justin Jefferson missed several weeks.

This year, the Vikings are entering a new era, with quarterback Kirk Cousins out and Sam Darnold in after first-round pick J.J. McCarthy got hurt and went out for the season. So, if the Vikings hope to compete for the playoffs again, they will need Jefferson and Addison to form one of the most dynamic WR duos in the league.

While the Giants are not good in 2024, Week 1 has to be a good sign as far as performance goes, as the Vikings made light work of their opponents. However, this Jordan Addison injury is cause for concern and worth monitoring heading into Week 2 vs. the San Francisco 49ers.