As the Minnesota Vikings continue to keep their undefeated start to the season alive, they ran into a few injuries in their Week 3 game against the Houston Texans. All seems to well heading into Week 4, and the injury report looks clean, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Vikings WR Jordan Addison (ankle) is off the injury report and good to go Sunday at Green Bay. QB Sam Darnold (knee), edge Dallas Turner (knee) and LT Christian Darrisaw (illness) also off the final injury report,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Darnold suffered a knee injury against the Texans, but an MRI revealed that it was only a knee bruise and didn't suffer any structural damage to the knee. There was a lot of optimism that Darnold would be fine for Week 4, and it looks like that positivity garnered positive results.

Addison has missed the past two games with an ankle injury, but after this week's practice, he said he was ready to go and set to play against the Green Bay Packers.

“I'm feeling good to jump back in,” Addison said. “We hot right now. Sam Darnold looking good. The O-line is playing good. We got a good run game going. I feel like having me out there is just going to take it up a notch.”

Vikings looking to keep win streak alive

The Vikings have been one of the surprise teams this season, and they're looking to start the season 4-0 with a win against the Packers. Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson have connected on a few touchdowns, and the defense has to be one of the best in the league so far.

Divisional games are always intense, and Jordan Love may be returning to the lineup for the Packers, which should make things very interesting as the Vikings look to stay undefeated.