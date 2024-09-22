Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold went down with an apparent leg injury during the third quarter of the Vikings' game against the Houston Texans, putting a scare into many Minnesota fans and NFL fans everywhere. However, Darnold quickly returned to the game shortly afterwards.

Darnold took a sack down around the ankles and was clearly shaken up. He tried to make it off the field before eventually hobbling down to the turf, where he was attended to by trainers.

Darnold quickly went into the blue medical tent, but emerged back onto the sideline a few seconds later and began testing his mobility and change of direction. After one play with Nick Mullens in at quarterback, Darnold returned to the game.

Darnold is off to a stellar start this season, leading the Vikings to a surprising 2-0 start and throwing for 476 yards and four touchdowns in the process, including a 97-yard bomb to Justin Jefferson in Week 2 against the 49ers.

The former No. 3 overall pick kept the momentum rolling into Sunday's blockbuster clash with the undefeated Texans. At the time of writing, Darnold has thrown four touchdowns (one after returning from the injury scare). The Vikings have a big lead over Houston and are well on their way to a shocking 3-0 start.

The Vikings' defense has been on fire as well, holding down a pair of elite offenses in the 49ers and the Texans after blowing out the Giants in Week 1. Brian Flores has that group playing very good ball, and has turned Minnesota into one of the more difficult teams to play against in the NFL.

Combine Flores' excellence Kevin O'Connell's play calling on the offensive side of the ball, and the Vikings have the right formula to be one of the top teams in the NFC. It's still early, but in a wide open conference, they have a chance to be contenders.