New Minnesota Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs is likely to get an opportunity go under center in Week 10 when his new team hosts the New Orleans Saints.

Dobbs was acquired from the Arizona Cardinals at the NFL trade deadline following the Achilles injury suffered by starting quarterback Kirk Cousins in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers. The injury took place as the Vikings evened their season record at 4-4.

The Vikings have improved quite a bit on the defensive side of the ball this season and they are coming to a portion of their schedule where they can continue to string wins together. They have won 4 of 5 games after losing their first 3 games of the season.

The Vikings have games coming up against the Falcons, Saints, Broncos and Bears. If the Vikings can negotiate the upcoming portion of the schedule successfully — winning at least 3 of 4 — they should have a solid chance of making the playoffs and possibly catching the Detroit Lions in the NFC North.

Dobbs admitted that the news of getting traded by the Cardinals to the Vikings took him by surprise after starting all 8 games for Arizona this season. “It was first announced I was starting for the Cardinals in Cleveland and then the next 36 hours were crazy after that. I was surprised, but at this point of my career and my journey, you’re not too surprised about anything happening.”

Rookie quarterback Jaren Hall is expected to get the start for the Vikings in their Week 9 game against the Falcons, but he is a developmental prospect who was not expected to play this season. The Vikings brought in Josh Dobbs to deliver productive quarterback play since Cousins is out for the rest of the year.