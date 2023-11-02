O'Connell is saying what any head coach would say in this situation, but his words could ring loudly in the Vikings locker room.

The Minnesota Vikings 2023 season has been sent in a spiral following a season-ending injury to quarterback Kirk Cousins. That comes after star wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been on the shelf with a hamstring injury.

It'd be easy for the Vikings to pack it in and move on to next year, but Cousins gave them some life with three consecutive wins before he went down. Minnesota traded for Josh Dobbs and is poised to remain in the playoff hunt for the rest of the season.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said on the Pat McAfee Show that it's his job to keep the team focused amid so much distraction.

“We believe we can win football games and as the coach I can't let the outside noise be a distraction,” O'Connell said. “It's a collective group effort and I believe we should strive to be at our best when adversity hits”

He also mentioned the leadership that Cousins provides and the standard he has set to be a Vikings quarterback. Dobbs will have to learn that formula quickly and immerse himself in Minnesota's playbook over the next couple of weeks as he acclimates to his surroundings.

It's a lot different playing for a playoff contender than for a team eyeing the No. 1 pick. Josh Dobbs will get the best of both worlds and be challenged to keep the Vikings afloat the rest of the way.

Kevin O'Connell is saying what any head coach would say in this situation, but his words could ring loudly in the Vikings locker room. Minnesota will get its first test without Kirk Cousins on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.