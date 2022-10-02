Kirk Cousins gets brutally honest on performance after Vikings pull out Week 4 win over Saints

The Minnesota Vikings pulled out a win in what was nothing short of a nail-biter across the pond in London against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4. Kirk Cousins was pleased to add another W to the Vikings’ resume, but admitted that he’d like to do so in a more convincing fashion.

The Sunday morning game went down to the wire, and a bit of luck saw the Vikings emerge victorious in regulation after Will Lutz’s 61-yard game-tying field goal double-doinked off the post and crossbar before narrowly missing as time expired.

Speaking to reporters after the win, Cousins admitted that kicking five field goals is not part of the Vikings’ strategy, even if it worked out on Sunday against the Saints, via Kevin Seifert.

“We don’t want to kick five field goals,” said Cousins. “You feel great about the win, but you also feel that there’s a lot you leave out there. We’ve got to be better. I’ve got to be better.”

Cousins is taking accountability for the lack of a convincing win for the Vikings. Minnesota’s defense held the Saints to seven points in the first half, but the Vikings failed to find the end zone more than once. They ended up requiring five field goals from Greg Joseph in order to get the 28-25 win, and that’s something Cousins doesn’t want to rely upon going forward.

In order to do that, Cousins will need to get better in the red zone. On Sunday, Kirk Cousins completed 25-of-38 pass attempts for 273 yards, one touchdown and one interception. While it wasn’t an awful outing for Cousins, he misplaced a few key throws and acknowledged that he could have done more to make things easier for the team.

The Vikings still improved to 3-1, but they’ll want to have a more polished product when they take on the rival Chicago Bears in Week 5.