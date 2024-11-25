After the Minnesota Vikings eked out a win against the Chicago Bears in Week 12, superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson was asked about the team's game plan in his postgame press conference, and the captain had a perfect response.

“It's either let everybody else go off or let Justin go off,” Jefferson said, sporting a diamond-filled smile. “I'm gonna let everybody else go off. That will be my game plan.”

Following Jefferson's game plan, not only did the Vikings defeat the Bears, but they were able to accomplish an offensive feat that hasn't been touched since 2000.

In their win against the Bears, the Vikings finished with a 300-yard passer, a 100-yard rusher, and two 100-yard receivers in a game for the first time in franchise history since their matchup against the Carolina Panthers in 2000.

On Nov. 19, 2000, Vikings quarterback Daunte Culpepper went 22-of-29 for 357 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Robert Smith rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown. On the receiver side of things, both Cris Carter (138) and Randy Moss (106) surpassed the century mark, adding to a performance that wouldn't be replicated for 24 years.

This time, Sam Darnold completed 22 of 34 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns, Aaron Jones rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown, and both Jordan Addison (162) and T.J. Hockenson (114) surpassed the century mark as receivers.

While much has changed since the Vikings accomplished this feat last, it proves one thing for sure: The 2024 Vikings are a scary team when their full roster is active.

The Vikings' offensive playmakers present threat to NFC when healthy

For one reason or another, the Vikings have been without playmakers on offense this season. Not to mention, their first-round rookie quarterback has been out all season since tearing the meniscus in his right knee. However, injuries happen to all teams, and they're a major part of this game. They're the worst, but that doesn't dissolve them from existence.

And while the Vikings likely wish injuries could dissolve from existence, their offense is getting healthier as far as playmakers are concerned.

While Addison hasn't missed much time this season, the Vikings surely missed Hockenson on the field alongside their two star receivers. The 27-year-old tore his ACL late last season, causing him to miss the first eight weeks of the 2024 campaign. But, after a slow revamp for Hockenson, he had his true breakout game against the Bears in Week 12 since returning from his knee injury.

On top of their receiving threats alongside Jefferson, Jones has been a strong contributor on the ground, bringing another level to this offense every week.

So, if Jefferson was the Vikings' coach, he'd keep today's game plan moving forward, letting everybody else go off. It worked this week, but who knows which side of that coin will come up for the remainder of the season.