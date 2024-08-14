Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy will miss the entire 2024 season after undergoing a full meniscus repair, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. McCarthy's timeline was previously uncertain, though, the Vikings knew it was a meniscus issue. Now it has been confirmed that he will not play this season.

“The repair, done by Dr. Chris Larson at Twin Cities Orthopedics, gives McCarthy the best chance at a long, successful career,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The repair is expected to help McCarthy's career down the road. Still, it is an unfortunate blow for the QB and the Vikings. Sam Darnold will start for the Vikings now, something that may have happened regardless.

The Vikings likely still view McCarthy as the long-term option at the position. He enjoyed a strong college football career at Michigan and Minnesota clearly believe in his potential. This injury is a setback, but perhaps McCarthy will return even stronger and be ready to lead the team.

JJ McCarthy's message to Vikings fans after the initial news of the injury

McCarthy is now focused on working hard to return as soon as possible. After the initial news of the injury was announced, McCarthy took to X to share a message with Vikings fans.

“Love you Viking nation. I’ll be back in no time. Amor fati,” McCarthy wrote on Tuesday.

It needs to be remembered that McCarthy is only 21 years old. He still has a bright future ahead of him in the NFL. Returning from surgery is never an easy thing to do, but plenty of athletes have successfully accomplished the feat.

For now, the Vikings will trust Darnold to lead the way. Minnesota is hoping to upset expectations and make a deep playoff run during the upcoming campaign. It will certainly prove to be a challenge, however.