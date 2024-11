The Minnesota Vikings announced that tight end TJ Hockenson is finally healthy with a “HE’S BAAAAACK 😎” post, complete with a highlight video, via their social media.

Hockenson is now off the injury report, via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson is off the injury report and will make his season debut Sunday night against the #Colts,” Pelissero reported.

