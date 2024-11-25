The Minnesota Vikings appeared to have full control of their Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears. Aaron Jones ran for 106 yards and a touchdown and the Vikings had an 11-point lead with two minutes to play. But instead of finishing the game with a solid road win, the Vikings were forced to go to overtime when the Bears delivered something of a miracle rally.

Expand Tweet

The Bears had all the momentum in the extra session, but the Vikings stopped the Bears on the opening possession of the overtime. Quarterback Sam Darnold then drove the Vikings to a game-winning 29-yard field goal by John Parker Romo, and that allowed the Vikings to come away with a 30-27 victory.

Jones was thrilled to see his team come away with the win after Chicago's late rally. He said that's what good teams do when they face adversity. He was also pleased that his first-quarter fumble near the Chicago goal line did not cost his team.

Jones had two big runs on the opening possession but he lost the ball at the Bears 1-yard line when defensive back Jonathan Owens forced a loose ball and also recovered it. Jones appeared disconsolate on the sidelines, and he explained why to NFL.com reporter Stacey Dales.

“I wanted to get into the end zone and you lose the ball,” Jones said. “Those are the things that get you fired. I can't do that. I got to be better than that and I told coach (Kevin O'Connell) thanks for sticking with me.”

Vikings continue to chase Lions in NFC North

The Vikings (9-2) have been one of the best teams in the NFL this season, and that's a major surprise to many observers and fans. The Vikings tied for third place in the NFC North last with the Bears as both teams were 7-10. Most expected the Vikings to finish last this season.

However, O'Connell and his team got off to a 5-0 start, and after dropping a pair of close games to the Lions and Los Angeles Rams, they have rebounded with four consecutive victories.

In addition to Jones, Darnold had a big game for the Vikings. He completed 22 of 34 passes for 330 yards and he threw a pair of TD passes and did not throw an interception.

Second-year wideout Jordan Addison caught 8 of 9 targets for 162 yards and 1 touchdown. Tight end T.J. Hockenson, who was Darnold's main weapon during the overtime period, caught 7 passes for 114 yards.

The Bears blanketed superstar wideout Justin Jefferson and he was held to 2-27, but the Vikings clearly had enough weapons to overcome their hosts and maintain their spot in second place in the NFC North.

The Vikings return home in Week 13 where they will host the Arizona Cardinals.