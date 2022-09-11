Vikings’ Justin Jefferson joins Randy Moss in NFL history with monster game vs. Packers

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson backed up all of his offseason talk with a dominant performance against the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The superstar wideout was unstoppable in Week 1, hauling in nine receptions for 184 yards and 2 touchdowns. Jefferson recorded the fifth 150+ receiving yard game of his career, which makes him just the second player in NFL history to have five such games before the age of 24, joining fellow Vikings legend Randy Moss in that category, per ESPN Stats and Info.

Jefferson put on another Randy Moss-esque performance on Sunday as he picked apart the Packers’ secondary with ease. No matter who was in coverage, Jefferson had them outmatched as he reeled in nine of his 11 targets on the afternoon.

The Vikings got off to a roaring start against the Packers with Jefferson scoring a touchdown early on in the first quarter. It was clear from the start that Jefferson was a mismatch for any defender Green Bay trotted out there, and Kirk Cousins used that to his advantage.

The 23-7 rout was a statement victory for the Vikings, but perhaps the loudest statement of them all was the third-year receiver staking his claim as the NFL’s best wide receiver with another outstanding performance. Jefferson was the heart and soul of the Vikings’ offense. He had 184 of the team’s 277 receiving yards and was the recipient of both of Cousins’ passing touchdowns. No other Minnesota player caught more than three passes while Jefferson logged nine receptions in the game.

Justin Jefferson is off to an unreal start to his career, as evidenced by the 23-year-old joining Randy Moss in the eye-opening statistical category. Expect to hear of many more comparisons between the two standout wide receivers as Jefferson continues to show out on a weekly basis, presenting a big problem for any opposing defense.