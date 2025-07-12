The Chicago Cubs lost their series opener against the New York Yankees on Friday behind a dominant performance by Carlos Rodón. The Yankees starter threw eight shutout innings en route to New York’s 11-0 win. On Saturday, the Cubs looked to even the series with Matthew Boyd on the mound. And Boyd delivered for Chicago.

The 11th-year veteran answered Rodón's excellent outing with his own standout start. Boyd allowed four hits and no walks with six strikeouts in eight scoreless innings against the Yankees, per MLB. The clutch performance helped the Cubs take Game 2 in the Bronx, 5-2.

Matthew Boyd continues career resurgence with Cubs

Boyd is now 10-3 with a 2.34 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 2.1 bWAR and 102 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings after 19 starts in a remarkable bounce-back season. The 34-year-old lefty made his first career All-Star Game after a strong first half.

However, with his start against the Yankees coming just three days before the Midsummer Classic, Boyd decided not to participate in the exhibition. Brewers’ sensation Jacob Misiorowski took his place, making history as the only player to earn an All-Star nod after just five starts.

Boyd looked to be on the rise when he notched 238 strikeouts with the Detroit Tigers in 2019. He was named Detroit’s Opening Day starter in 2021. However, injuries and Tommy John surgery knocked him off track over the last four seasons.

The Cleveland Guardians signed Boyd in 2024 and he looked solid in a small sample. But he’s managed to resurrect his career with the Cubs in 2025.

The Cubs signed Boyd to a two-year, $29 million contract over the offseason. And he’s become the team’s ace over the first half. He leads Chicago’s pitching staff in wins, ERA, innings pitched, strikeouts and bWAR.

And Boyd has been particularly dominant for the Cubs since the end of May. In his last nine starts, the veteran hurler is 6-1 with a 1.28 ERA and 0.748 WHIP in 56 1/3 innings.

With the Milwaukee Brewers nipping at the Cubs’ heels thanks to a five-game winning streak, Chicago needed to answer back after getting blown out by the Yankees Friday. Fortunately for Cubs fans, Boyd didn’t disappoint.