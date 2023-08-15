Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Green Bay Packers star cornerback Jaire Alexander have had a heated rivalry over the last few seasons. Nevertheless, Justin Jefferson believes that when it comes to Jaire Alexander, he really doesn't have to concern himself with the Pro Bowl cornerback, reports NFL on CBS.

"Nobody's really worried about him." Justin Jefferson responds to Jaire Alexander hitting the Griddy last year against him. pic.twitter.com/IfDDNNBM2b — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) August 15, 2023

“Nobody's really worried about him. It just goes to show you the amount of attention that he was trying to give me. You can't call a 180 yarder a fluke. That's something that's not a fluke, you can't just walk up on 180 yards in the NFL.”

Jefferson emphasizes that Alexander should spend less time focusing on his gamesmanship and more time on his play, as Jefferson torched him for 180 yards in a game last season. Although both guys are very good players, Jefferson might have a point given the fact that many believe he is the best wide receiver in the NFL.

Luckily for NFL fans, there will be two more tantalizing installments of this rivalry during this season when the Packers and Vikings face-off in NFC North divisional clashes. As long as the two stars stay healthy, then there will certainly be more fireworks exchanged between the two both on and off the field.

Stay tuned into Packers training camp to see if Alexander has a response to Jefferson saying that ‘nobody's really worried about him.' Given Alexander's propensity to let his thoughts be known, it would come as no surprise if he fires back at the Vikings Pro Bowl wide receiver.