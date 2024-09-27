The Minnesota Vikings are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. Vikings fans were panicking during the preseason when J.J. McCarthy went down with a season-ending injury. Now Minnesota is 3-0 and heading into a crucial divisional game against the Packers that could propel them to 4-0.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson understands the importance of this game and the need to approach it with confidence. Jefferson took a subtle shot at Packers CB Jaire Alexander during Thursday's press conference.

“He likes to do that stuff to get inside someone's head,” Jefferson said during Thursday's press conference, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert. “I'm not really tripping on that. I'm going to just get my Griddy in his end zone. So, I'm not tripping on it at all. I'm excited for the matchup.”

Jefferson did not get a chance to line up against Alexander in 2023, as the cornerback missed one game with injury and another with a suspension. Jefferson said he believes the rivalry matters more to Alexander than it does to him.

“I didn't really care if he played or not,” Jefferson said. “Last year … during that time we were fighting to get back into the playoffs and to make our run. That's something that I was looking forward to. I really don't care about the matchup, honestly. I feel like he cares more of it than I do, but I mean it is what it is.”

“That's every team, no [knock] at Jaire,” Jefferson concluded. “That's every team and how they scheme up against me and how they try to play me. So, it doesn't matter if I'm going up against Jaire or if I'm going up against the worst corner in the league, it doesn't matter.”

Vikings RB Aaron Jones reveals Lambeau Leap plan in revenge game at Packers

Minnesota's Week 4 matchup against Green Bay is a big deal for Aaron Jones.

Jones, the long-time Packers running back, signed with the Vikings in free agency to become their starter for 2024. He admitted that he has plans about how he will celebrate a touchdown if he scores at Lambeau Field.

“Definitely leaping,” Jones said with a smile during a midweek press conference, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

He did make it clear that although he was cut from the Packers, Jones has nothing but love for the city of Green Bay, the Packers organization, and their fans.

“I understand it's a business and I made a lot of great relationships there,” Jones said. “I have a lot of respect for the people there and the relationships that I've made there and there's nothing but love. … At some point you got to make business decisions, and it may be a hard decision, but you've got to make a decision and live with it.”

It will be interesting to see how Jones is greeted by Packers fans if he does perform a Lambeau Leap on Sunday.