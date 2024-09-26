In seven seasons as a member of the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones scored a total of 39 touchdowns — 37 in the regular season, 2 in the postseason — at Green Bay's historic Lambeau Field. As is customary for Packers players who find the end zone, Jones has partaken in numerous Lambeau Leaps over the years, celebrating with the home crowd after putting six points on the board.

So naturally, as Aaron Jones prepares to play in Green Bay for the first time as an opponent of the Packers, it's worth wondering whether he'll once again participate in the Lambeau Leap, even as he's donning the Purple and Gold of the Vikings.

“Definitely leaping,” Jones said with a smile during a midweek press conference, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com.

Despite an unceremonious end to his tenure with the Packers, Jones noted that he has nothing but love for the city of Green Bay, the Packers organization, or their fans. His release and subsequent signing with the Vikings is something that Jones chalks up as business.

“I understand it's a business and I made a lot of great relationships there,” the Vikings lead back said. “I have a lot of respect for the people there and the relationships that I've made there and there's nothing but love. … At some point you got to make business decisions, and it may be a hard decision, but you've got to make a decision and live with it.”

Aaron Jones, Vikings marriage looks like an early success

Quick to capitalize on the business decision the Packers made, the Minnesota Vikings swooped and signed Jones to a one-year deal just a day after he was released. After being let go by Green Bay, Jones was eager to prove he still had plenty left in the tank.

“It's just about being hungry,” Jones said. “I feel like being hungry, coming in ready to learn the playbook, ready to make an impact, knowing where I want to go and where I want to be. … I wanted to hit the ground running as soon as Week 1 came and kind of felt like I was able to do that.”

Though it's only been three weeks, it appears that Minnesota is getting the best version of the 29-year-old running back. Jones is currently tenth in the league in rushing (228 yards) and is second on the Vikings in receptions (12), trailing only All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson. In Jones' mind, his fit within head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense has been perfect.

“This offense is perfect for me, and I was able to just kind of come in and hone in on the fine details.”