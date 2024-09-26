ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Vikings (3-0) hit the road to take on the Green Bay Packers (2-1) on Sunday afternoon. Below we will continue our NFL odds series with a Vikings-Packers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Vikings-Packers Odds

Minnesota Vikings: +3 (-118)

Moneyline: +128

Green Bay Packers: -3 (-104)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 43.5 (-120)

Under: 43.5 (-102)

How to Watch Vikings vs. Packers

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Vikings have been the surprise of the season. No J.J. McCarthy, no T.J. Hockenson, an injured Jordan Addison, and the Vikings are still 3-0. Sam Darnold is a big reason for that. Darnold has passed for 657 yards, and he leads the NFL in touchdown passes through three games. Darnold has been able to lead the Vikings, and Kevin O'Connell is doing a great job catering the offense towards his skillset. If Darnold can keep playing as he has been, the Vikings will win this game.

Aaron Jones is running the ball well for the Vikings. He is averaging 5.4 yards per carry, and he is doing a great job keeping drives going. The Packers allow just over 100 yards rushing per game, so Jones has an okay matchup. The Vikings need to keep the Packers offense off the field, and that is up to Jones. If Jones has a good game, the Vikings will control possession of the ball, and win this game.

The Vikings have really excelled on the defensive side of the ball. Mainly with their rush defense. The Vikings allow the second-fewest rush yards per game, so the Packers have a very tough matchup in that aspect. If Jordan Love is still out, the Packers will rely on that run game. With the Vikings' rush defense, that is not going to be a good idea for Green Bay.

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread/Win

When Jordan Love got hurt, nobody expected the Packers to win. However, Malik Willis has done a fantastic job leading the offense. Willis has thrown for 324 yards in his two starts, and he has completed 73.5 percent of his passes. Willis has also rushed for 114 yards. He has been a very solid backup, and even if Love is still out, the Packers have a chance to win this game.

With Willis, Josh Jacobs, and Emanuel Wilson, the Packers make teams respect the run game. However, the Vikings are the second-best rushing defense in the NFL at the moment. The good news for the Packers is the Vikings struggle to stop the pass. Minnesota allows the seventh-most pass yards per game. The Vikings will allow Willis to throw for some yards, he just has to take care of the ball. As long as Willis makes the right throws, the Packers should win.

Green Bay should be able to slow down Sam Darnold. The Packers lead the NFL in interceptions with seven, and they have 11 sacks on the season. Sam Darnold is doing a good job, but this will not be an easy matchup for him. If the Packers can lock down Justin Jefferson, and put pressure on the quarterback, Darnold is going to have a tough time.

Final Vikings-Packers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. Both teams are overperforming considering their situation, and both defenses are very solid. For this game, I am going to take the Vikings to win. I think their defense is just too strong at the moment.

Final Vikings-Packers Prediction & Pick: Vikings ML (+128)