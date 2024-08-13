Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy was recently dealing with knee soreness. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the rookie QB will undergo surgery. The surgery will ultimately determine McCarthy's injury timeline. Ian Rapoport also reports that McCarthy is dealing with a “meniscus issue.”

Schefter later shared another update on the situation.

“Here’s the key part about J.J. McCarthy’s knee surgery: A decision will be made at the time of his operation about whether his meniscus requires a trimming or a complete repair, which will determine the length of his recovery. They are two different timelines,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

McCarthy played well in college and has the potential to start in the NFL. There were even rumors about McCarthy possibly starting in 2024. Sam Darnold will now be the starter without question following this update, however.

McCarthy's NFL debut will now be placed on hold. The Vikings will provide an injury timeline following the QB's surgery.

Vikings QB JJ McCarthy's NFL ceiling

McCarthy played his college ball at Michigan. He wasn't the best QB in college football by any means, but McCarthy still displayed intriguing potential. The QB also played a pivotal role in Michigan's championship winning 2023 campaign.

He threw for over 2,700 yards in both 2022 and 2023. McCarthy added 22 touchdowns in each of those seasons. He also limited interceptions for the most part, something that surely caught the Vikings' attention.

At only 21 years old, McCarthy's future is bright. He has a realistic chance to upset his scouting report expectations and become a star in the NFL someday. Of course, avoiding consistent injury trouble will be important.

The Vikings are currently hoping for a promising update on McCarthy. Again, though, there was a chance that McCarthy was not going to start anyway in 2024. Darnold is not the QB of the future, though, so the Vikings will still probably turn to McCarthy once he is healthy at some point down the road.

As for the Vikings, they will be an interesting team to follow in 2024. Minnesota could upset expectations, but there are people around the NFL world who simply do not have much confidence in the team heading into the new campaign. The Vikings will attempt to silence the doubters and make a postseason run with Darnold leading the way.